Trio of Wisconsin women charged with beating, robbing man in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO -- Three women from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area are accused of beating and robbing a man who thought he had entered a ride-share vehicle last week in Lincoln Park.

Felicia Anderson, 31, and Anesha Robinson, 30, both from Milwaukee, were charged with felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, Chicago police said.

Felicia Anderson, 31, of Milwaukee was charged with felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, police said.



Anesha Robinson, 30, of Milwaukee was charged with felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, police said.



Jasmine Ross, a 30-year-old from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, is facing the same charges.

Jasmine Ross, 30, of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin was charged with felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, police said.



Officers allegedly saw the trio beating the man in a car about 3:25 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 2000 block of North Sedgwick Street, police said.

The women then robbed the man, dumped him out of the moving car and successfully eluded the officers, until another police vehicle saw it and pulled it over in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.

The women were taken into custody while the man, 24, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his face, according to police.

Police sources said the man entered the car because he thought it was a ride-share.

Ross was ordered held on $40,000 bail, Robinson on $25,000 bail and Anderson on $10,000 bail, according to Cook County sheriff's office records.

All three are due back in court Feb. 21.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkassaultrobberychicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I broke no laws': Rod Blagojevich continues to maintain innocence
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
Man charged in sexual assault of toddler at River North restaurant
4 injured in Aurora crash after shooting prompts police chase
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Thursday
Before and after: Rod Blagojevich's family photographed together after 7 years
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Show More
Man shot, killed during apparent attempted robbery at Bronzeville motel
Warren presses Bloomberg to release former female employees from NDAs
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Trump names loyal supporter as new acting director of national intelligence
Plans to improve historic Pullman Monument on South Side take shape
More TOP STORIES News