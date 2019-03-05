3 women used pepper spray in South Loop attempted robbery, police say

Chicago police are searching for three women who used pepper spray in an attempted robbery in the South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of three women wanted for using pepper spray during a robbery attempt in the South Loop on Saturday.

The incident occurred inside a store in the first block of East Roosevelt Road at about 6:40 p.m. Police said the three women pepper-sprayed someone and tried to take her wristlet.

Police said the suspects are 19-25 and one suspect was wearing a black jacket and baseball cap, a second suspect was wearing a black jacket and had a pony tail and the third suspect was wearing a white jacket with short pig tails.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.
