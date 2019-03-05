3 women used pepper spray in South Loop attempted robbery, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of three women wanted for using pepper spray during a robbery attempt in the South Loop on Saturday.
The incident occurred inside a store in the first block of East Roosevelt Road at about 6:40 p.m. Police said the three women pepper-sprayed someone and tried to take her wristlet.
Police said the suspects are 19-25 and one suspect was wearing a black jacket and baseball cap, a second suspect was wearing a black jacket and had a pony tail and the third suspect was wearing a white jacket with short pig tails.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.
