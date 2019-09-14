3 wounded, 1 fatally in Bronzeville shooting: police

CHICAGO -- Three people were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 9:05 p.m., Two women, 22 and 18, and a 22-year-old man were walking together in the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue, when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 22-year-old man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 22-year-old woman was struck in the foot and the 18-year-old woman was struck in the lower backside.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet confirmed the man's death.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronzevillechicagochicago shootingfatal shootingshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge denies bond for man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother
Teammates honor teen who drowned in NW Indiana high school pool
Woman killed in Deerfield hit-and-run, police say
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Woman campaigns to make Juneteenth a national holiday
Man rescues fisherman stranded on sunken boat in frigid waters
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Saturday
Show More
Metra delays expected after train strikes truck, derails
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Body found in Chicago's Belmont Harbor: fire officials
Military family members rappel down Naperville building to benefit troops
Artists provide free portraits of Austin neighborhood residents
More TOP STORIES News