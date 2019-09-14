3 wounded, 1 fatally in Bronzeville shooting: police

CHICAGO -- Three people were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.About 9:05 p.m., Two women, 22 and 18, and a 22-year-old man were walking together in the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue, when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.The 22-year-old man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 22-year-old woman was struck in the foot and the 18-year-old woman was struck in the lower backside.The 22-year-old woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet confirmed the man's death.No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate the shooting.