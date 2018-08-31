3 wounded in Gage Park shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Three men were wounded in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three men were wounded in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood Friday morning.

The men were sitting inside a vehicle when a white Buick pulled up and someone inside fired shots at about 4:32 a.m. in the 3100-block of West 58th Street, police said.

A 23-year-old man was wounded in the head and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, another 23-year-old man was wounded in the hand and is in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital and a 25-year-old
man was wounded in the stomach and back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimeChicagoGage Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 hospitalized, including firefighter, in extra-alarm Humboldt Park fire
OSHA investigating water reclamation building explosion, collapse on Far South Side
Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side
Pedestrian riding lawn mower seriously injured in University Village hit-and-run
At least 7 dead in head-on bus crash in New Mexico
10 juveniles charged after 'mob action' following Cubs game Wednesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with late shower possible Friday
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Show More
High levels of lead found in some Hammond schools' drinking water
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
COPA releases body cam footage in fatal shooting of Terrell Eason
Downers Grove cheerleading team holds fundraiser for teammate who got heart transplant
Teachers flaunt gorgeous classrooms before new school year
More News