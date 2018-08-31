3 wounded in Gage Park shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood Friday morning.The men were sitting inside a vehicle when a white Buick pulled up and someone inside fired shots at about 4:32 a.m. in the 3100-block of West 58th Street, police said.A 23-year-old man was wounded in the head and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, another 23-year-old man was wounded in the hand and is in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital and a 25-year-oldman was wounded in the stomach and back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.