3-year-old boy among 3 killed in Englewood crash ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people, including a young boy, were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Englewood Monday night.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people, including a young boy, were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Englewood Monday night.

Police said after 7 p.m., they saw a car speeding eastbound on 69th Street and tried to pursue the car, but then stopped.

The car then ran through a red light at 69th Street and Loomis Avenue and crashed into another vehicle. That impact caused the car to hit two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.

A 3-year-old old was pronounced dead, along with two other men, 24 and 25 years old. The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Cabari Turner of Gary, Ind. and the men have been identified as 24-year-old Antonio Cowan of Chicago and 25-year-old Chrishawn Turner of Chicago.

Three other people, a 2-year-old girl, a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman, were injured. They were transported to hospitals, where their conditions stabilized.

The driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene. Police said they found a weapon inside that car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcar crashchildren injuriestraffic fatalitieschild killedChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3-year-old boy among 3 killed in Englewood crash ID'd
Top Stories
Man fatally shot on Loyola Park bike path ID'd
Wis. pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony set to resume Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Tuesday
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Cubs, Rockies set for NL Wild Card game at Wrigley Field Tuesday
Consumer alert: Hundreds of Illinois car buyers report missing titles each year
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
Show More
Antioch man charged with sexual battery at Walmart
Vegas Strip goes dark for shooting anniversary
2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man allegedly lured victim to rob him
Uncontrolled Substances: Arrests try to curb street corner drug sales
More News