3-year-old boy among 7 wounded in Englewood shooting

Several people were shot, including a 3-year-old boy, Friday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
At least seven people were shot, including a 3-year-old boy, Friday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 65th Street, according to police.

The boy was shot in the left shin and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition stabilized. A 27-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately known, but the gunshot wound is said not to be life-threatening.

Authorities said five others were also hit by gunfire. Most of them, police said, took themselves to hospitals. All seven suffered non-life threatening wounds, according to officials.

Police were still gathering more information about the rest of the people wounded.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
