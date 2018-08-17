3-year-old boy among 7 wounded in Englewood shooting

At least seven people were shot, including a 3-year-old boy, Friday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 65th Street, according to police.The boy was shot in the left shin and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition stabilized. A 27-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately known, but the gunshot wound is said not to be life-threatening.Authorities said five others were also hit by gunfire. Most of them, police said, took themselves to hospitals. All seven suffered non-life threatening wounds, according to officials.Police were still gathering more information about the rest of the people wounded.