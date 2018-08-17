3-year-old boy among several wounded in Englewood shooting

Several people were shot, including a 3-year-old boy, Friday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 65th Street, according to Chicago Police.The boy was shot in the left shin and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition stabilized. A 27-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately known.Police were still gathering more information about the rest of the people wounded.