3-year-old boy among several wounded in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO --
Several people were shot, including a 3-year-old boy, Friday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 65th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the left shin and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition stabilized. A 27-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately known.

Police were still gathering more information about the rest of the people wounded.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchild shottoddlerchicago police departmentChicagoEnglewood
Top Stories
Pizza delivery man says car was towed with disabled son inside
Police: Teen dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after foot chase
VIDEO: Woman throws coffee on hired contractor at LA apartment
Husband of former state senator charged in shooting death of Hobart attorney
California police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
2 charged after luring robbery victim with dating app
VIDEO: Man takes on parking gate - parking gate wins
Show More
Dips, dives, rolls & thrills at Chicago Air & Water Show rehearsal day
AccuWeather: Cool and partly cloudy with patchy fog
Teen change-makers on display during annual WE Day Special
Man charged with DUI in fatal Schaumburg crash
More News