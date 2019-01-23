Casey Hathaway missing: 3-year-old boy disappears from grandma's backyard in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Craven County are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

ERNUL, N.C. --
Authorities in Craven County, North Carolina are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Deputies said Casey Hathaway went missing from his grandmother's home, in Ernul, around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to WCTI, he was playing with two children in the backyard before his disappearance.

Officials said the grandmother and others searched for Casey for 45 minutes before calling 911.

He is 2'4", weighs 25 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, and brown eyes.


He was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark-colored pants.

"We are doing everything we can to find this child, utilizing all resources at our disposal and once again, we want these folks in the Cayton Community and Ernul Community to certainly keep an ear out," said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes. "We've got well over 100 volunteers that have come here."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing childrennorth carolina newsu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Wintry mix creates slick roads for morning commute
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Tow truck used to steal cars in Avondale, police say
Elderly man fatally struck by truck in Chatham ID'd
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning
WalletHub ranks Illinois as 2nd best state for drivers
Mom's boyfriend arrested after boy, 7, found dead
VIDEO: Boys' epic dance battle goes viral
Show More
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms committee for 2020 presidential run
More News