ERNUL, N.C. --Authorities in Craven County, North Carolina are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.
Deputies said Casey Hathaway went missing from his grandmother's home, in Ernul, around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
According to WCTI, he was playing with two children in the backyard before his disappearance.
Officials said the grandmother and others searched for Casey for 45 minutes before calling 911.
He is 2'4", weighs 25 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark-colored pants.
"We are doing everything we can to find this child, utilizing all resources at our disposal and once again, we want these folks in the Cayton Community and Ernul Community to certainly keep an ear out," said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes. "We've got well over 100 volunteers that have come here."