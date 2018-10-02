3-year-old boy killed triple-fatal in Englewood crash ID'd

A 3-year-old boy and two others were killed in an Englewood crash, and police are searching for the person they say caused the crash.

By and Evelyn Holmes
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people, including a young boy, were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Englewood Monday night.

Police said after 7 p.m., they saw a car speeding eastbound on 69th Street and tried to pursue the car, but then stopped.

The car then ran through a red light at 69th Street and Loomis Avenue and crashed into another vehicle. That impact caused the car to hit two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.

A 3-year-old old was pronounced dead, along with two other men, 24 and 25 years old. The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Cabari Turner of Gary, Ind. and the men have been identified as 24-year-old Antonio Cowan of Chicago and 25-year-old Chrishawn Turner of Chicago.

Three other people, a 2-year-old girl, a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman, were injured. They were transported to hospitals, where their conditions stabilized.

The driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene. Police said they found a weapon inside that car.
Related Topics:
crashcar crashchildren injuriestraffic fatalitieschild killedChicagoEnglewood
