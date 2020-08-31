3-year-old girl dangles in mid-air after getting swept away by kite

HSINCHU, TAIWAN -- People everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief after a terrifying accident for a little girl.

A frightening new video shows the 3-year-old girl being swept up in the air by a kite after a strong wind gust at a kite festival in Taiwan.

The girl is seen dangling above a stunned crowd of onlookers after getting tangled up in the kite. She eventually landed safely.

Fortunately, the girl wasn't seriously hurt. She did have scratches on her face and neck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kite festival
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Supt. Brown speaks after 54 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Suspect charged in shooting of 2 CPD officers on West Side
Man fatally shot at Lumes Pancake House ID'd
Crews to resume search for man in Monroe Harbor, presumed dead
Father of ISU student wants university to give discount for online classes
Bill to decriminalize pot at federal level up for House vote
4 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Show More
Basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dies at 78
Mayor Lightfoot to unveil 2021 budget forecast Monday
MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'Impact lives forever'
India breaks worldwide 1-day new COVID-19 case record
Chicago Weather: Slightly warmer, brief PM shower Monday
More TOP STORIES News