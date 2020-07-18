3-year-old girl shot in West Englewood returns home from hospital to welcome parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old girl who survived a shooting in West Englewood last month has returned home from the hospital Saturday.
Community leaders and Chicago police gathered in the afternoon to give Deyana Taylor a welcome home parade.
Deyana was struck in the chest by a bullet as she played with other children in a front yard near 70th and Damen on June 30.
Deyana's mother told ABC7 that she's recovering, but still a little shaken up.
"Her left side, she can't really use her arm yet, but it's coming back," her mother said.
No one is in custody yet for the shooting.
