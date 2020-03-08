3-year-old girl, woman struck by vehicle in Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old girl and a woman were struck by a vehicle in Humboldt Park Saturday, Chicago police said.

Police said the incident occurred in the 1300 block of N. Pulaski at around 4:45 p.m.

A Toyota was turning southbound onto Pulaski when the vehicle struck a 27-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, police said. An 18-year-old driver has been cited in the incident.

The woman and the child were transported to Stroger Hospital.

The woman is in good condition, while the child is in fair condition, police said.

No other details are known at this time.
