3-year-old shot in neck in Hermosa

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A toddler was shot Saturday night in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood.

The victims of this shooting were standing on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of north Kilbourn Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired from the end of the street, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition. A 3-year-old boy was struck in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one was in custody.
