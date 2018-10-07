A toddler was shot Saturday night in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood.The victims of this shooting were standing on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of north Kilbourn Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired from the end of the street, police said.An 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition. A 3-year-old boy was struck in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.Area North detectives are investigating. No one was in custody.