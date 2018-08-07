A traffic stop led to a big drug bust in northwest Indiana.Indiana state troopers said they found 30 pounds of marijuana in two large duffel bags in a car they pulled over for speeding along I-80 in Porter County around 1 p.m. Monday.Troopers said they called a K-9 unit because the driver of the 2011 Dodge Durango appeared to be extremely nervous. The K-9 officer, Nakir, found the drugs inside the vehicle.The driver, 24-year-old Jairo A. De Reuda Martinez of Chino Hills, Calif., was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail. Police said the car was impounded.He was charged with dealing marijuana, a level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, police said.