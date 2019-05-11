30-year-old man dead in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale

A man was injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Saturday afternoon, police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police say a man who was shot in a police-involved shooting in the 1500 block of South Lawndale has died.

The 30-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities confirm this is a police-involved shooting.

Chicago Police Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said via Twitter that the offender was struck after an armed confrontation.



Additionally, a police officer was transported to Rush Hospital with chest and ankle pain.

It is not clear yet what lead to the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is responding to the scene.

