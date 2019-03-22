Disasters & Accidents

3,000 piglets set loose, 100 die after Illinois truck crash

3,000 piglets were loose on I-70 near Casey Friday after a truck crash.

CASEY, Ill. -- Police say a livestock hauler ran off the road and overturned on Interstate 70 in eastern Illinois, setting about 3,000 piglets loose.

The Terre Haute Tribune-Star reports that about 100 of the piglets died in the Friday crash near Casey. Illinois State Police say the surviving pigs were recaptured and have continued to their destination in Indiana. Cleanup is ongoing. Representatives from several state and local police and fire departments helped corral the piglets.

Trooper Tammy Welborn with Illinois State Police in Effingham says the department is "thankful and proud" for the community effort.

State police say the crash occurred due to driver illness. The newspaper reports the driver was cited for improper lane usage.

Casey is about 100 miles west of Indianapolis.
