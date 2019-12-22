35-car pileup sends several to hospital in Virginia during busy holiday travel day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Police said the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on I-64 near Williamsburg, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said a total of 35 vehicles were involved in that accident, and several were injured. At least two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.



Both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-64 were shut down at the 239 mm/Queens Creek in York county.

This accident comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 115 million Americans are expected to hit the rails, roads and skies throughout the holidays, and some regions across the countries are bracing for dangerous weather conditions during holiday travel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiacar accidentsu.s. & worldholiday travel
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 shot; 2 in custody after Englewood memorial turns 'chaotic': police
ATM, cash stolen from store in West Town: police
4 killed, 34 wounded so far in Chicago weekend shootings
3 passenger buses engulfed in flames at LAX
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, milder Sunday
Man kidnapped, beaten to death before body found in Burnside: police
Show More
Razr Buzz: You'll have to wait for the Motorola Razr flip phone
Thousands of Englewood children get Christmas gifts thanks to Chicago woman
Eddie Murphy returns to 'SNL' after 35 years
Hallmark recalls candles ahead of the holidays
Everything you need to know about Hanukkah
More TOP STORIES News