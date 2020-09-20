Chicago shootings: 36 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6465863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thirty people have been shot, two fatally in weekend violence across Chicago, according to police.

CPD Superintendent Brown discusses weekend violence, community policing

CHICAGO -- Thirty-six people have been shot, five fatally in weekend violence across Chicago, according to police.A group of Chicago musiciansthat took place on the South Side Saturday. Rappers G Herbo, Vic Mensa, Joey Purp and Chance the Rapper were among the organizers.They wanted to do something to mark the end of summer and the start of the new school year.The need for education and solidarity were key messages of Saturday's event.In one of the weekend's latest shootings, a 37-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Brainerd on the South Side.She was sitting in her car around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 91st Street when she was caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other from two passing vehicles, Chicago police said.She was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A man was injured in a shooting Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.The 48-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Augusta Boulevard when a car pulled alongside him and a male inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.The man was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai hospital in serious condition, police said.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.About 20 minutes earlier, a 35-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.According to Chicago Police, the victim was on a porch around 12:42 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Monticello Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain.The man took himself to Norwegian American Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.He told investigators he didn't see who shot him or know where shots came from, police said. No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.A woman was shot Saturday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.Someone in a tan SUV shot the 37-year-old about 9:20 p.m. as she stood on a porch in the 2500 block of West 69th Street, Chicago police said.The woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to her buttocks, police said. She was in good condition.Area One detectives are investigating.Four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Pullman, less than an hour after four people were shot in West Englewood, according to officials.The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Claremont Avenue, according to Chicago Police.Two 30-year-old men were in serious-to-critical condition after being shot, fire officials said. One was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the other was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.A 20-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. Another man, also 30, was in fair-to-serious condition at Christ Medical Center.About 45 minutes later, police say another shooting occurred in the 12200 block of South May Street, Chicago fire officials said.Someone fired shots at the group about 5:45 p.m, according to Chicago police. Officers were told that the shooters pulled up in two black sedans and opened fire towards people on the sidewalk, on a porch and inside a home.One person was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.A 24-year-old man was stabilized at the same hospital after being shot in the foot, and a 29-year-old woman was taken there with gunshot wounds to the torso and forearm, police said. She was also stabilized.Another man, 50, was shot in the ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized, police said.Chicago police did not immediately provide details about either shooting.Among other shootings that have occurred this weekend, a 39-year-old man was shot Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.About 11 a.m. he was in the 700 block of West 111st Street when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.He was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.A man was shot in a drive-by Saturday in Austin on the West Side.The 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 5:15 a.m. in the 800 block of North Parkside Avenue when someone fired at him from a passing white vehicle, according to Chicago police.He was hit in the right hip and went to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park on his own, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.The victims were in three separate cars during a gathering shortly after 4 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Peoria Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago police.A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said. Another man, also 27, was grazed on his back and declined medical treatment.A 49-year-old woman was hit in the lower backside and went to Provident Hospital on her own in fair condition, according to police.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.A man was injured by gunfire Saturday in South Chicago.The 41-year-old was driving at 12:51 a.m. in the 3300-block of East 85th Street when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the head, according to Chicago police. He then crashed the vehicle into a fence.The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Austin on the West Side.The 16-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 5000-block of West Monroe Street when someone fired shots from a dark blue vehicle in an alley, according to Chicago police.The boy was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A man was found shot to death in a vehicle Friday in Austin on the West Side.The 27-year-old was found in a parked vehicle about 10:05 p.m. in the 5700-block of West Midway Park, Chicago police said. He was shot in the chest and face.According to preliminary information from police, a male suspect walked up to the vehicle and fired several shots, striking the person.The man was pronounced on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.No one is in custody as detectives investigate.A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side.The 27-year-old was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to his chest about 11:30 p.m. in the 300-block of West 110th Place, Chicago police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in critical condition.A possible suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a black Kia, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot Friday in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.He was at a gas station about 10:50 p.m. in the 1600-block of West 35th Street when he got into an argument with a male, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the chest, arm and flank.He tried escaping in his vehicle but struck a pole, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.The suspect was last seen in a white vehicle, police said.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.in Chicago shootings last weekend, according to police.