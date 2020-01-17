drug bust

37 charged in Puerto Rico to Wisconsin drug smuggling case using US Postal Service

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Federal prosecutors said 37 people have been charged with sending cocaine and other drugs from Puerto Rico to Wisconsin, and elsewhere in the country using the U.S. Postal Service.

The United States Attorney's Office in Wisconsin said Thursday the drugs were sold in the state, as well as cities in the East Coast and Southwest.

Prosecutors declined to name the cities.

In a 227-page criminal complaint, prosecutors said that at least $1.3 million of the proceeds from the drug sales was sent back to Puerto Rico. Over 300 officers executed warrants in Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.
