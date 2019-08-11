38 shot, 3 fatally since Friday evening in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- On Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said 38 people have been shot this weekend. Of those shootings, three have been fatal.
Police say six people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 3500 block of West Lake Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood around 2:47 a.m. Sunday morning. Five women and one man were wounded in the incident.
In a separate incident, police say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 200 block of South Keeler Avenue in Garfield Park Sunday morning when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was hit in the buttocks and arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai hospital in serious condition.
In South Side Gresham on Sunday, police say a 24-year-old man was walking around 6:51 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 82nd Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, striking him in the arm, chest and side. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.
Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, police say a 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street in the Douglas neighborhood.
Just before 4 a.m. authorities on the Northwest side say a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg around 3:53 a.m. while walking in the 1200 block of North Cleaver Street in Noble Square.
On the Southwest side in Brighton Park, police say a 30-year-old man was a exiting a vehicle in the 3000 block of West 38th Place around 2 a.m. Sunday when he was shot in the head by a person in a silver SUV.
On Saturday, police say 47-year-old Douglas Tate was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park.
According to authorities, someone walked up and began shooting around 6:17 p.m. Tate was hit in the right arm and left armpit. He was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Early Saturday morning, 19-year-old Geniko Childress was fatally shot in the 600 block of North Sawyer Avenue in Garfield Park, authorities say. He was standing with a group around 1:55 a.m. when he was shot in the armpit. He was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Four people were wounded Friday in a drive-by shooting in Marquette Park. Police say three men and a woman were standing on the sidewalk around 11:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone fired shots from a vehicle.
