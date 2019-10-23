39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England

LONDON -- Police in southeastern England say 39 people were found dead in a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said Wednesday that authorities are in the process of trying to identify the 38 adults and one teenager. It is expected to be a lengthy process.

Mariner says the truck entered the country on Saturday, Oct. 19 and that police were "working closely with our partners to investigate."

A cordon has been put in place around Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock, which remains closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderenglandu.s. & worldbody foundlondon
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS cancels class Wednesday, CTU plans protest at mayor's budget address
Woman, 59, critical after house fire in Lawndale
Hackers can crack passwords thought to be strong, access accounts
Remains found in downstate Ill. ID'd as woman missing since 2010
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, showers Wednesday
CPS teacher crosses picket line, keeps working amid strike
2 hurt in drive-by pellet gun shooting near Illinois Tech
Show More
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Woman charged in stabbing of mother walking with child in Grant Woods
Downtown Chicago rideshare users face new $3 tax
1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in South Loop
Teacher saves student choking on bottle cap
More TOP STORIES News