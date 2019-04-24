4 adults, 2 children injured in East Garfield Park multi-car crash, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four adults and two children were injured, some seriously, in a crash involving three cars Tuesday evening.Fire officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Congress and Homan in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood.Two adults were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, a third adult was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, and a fourth adult was taken to Norwegian Hospital in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.The two children were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No further details about the victims have been released.