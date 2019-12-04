4 charged, 1 with murder, in connection with body of East Chicago man found in lake

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- One man faces murder charges and three are accused of helping him stab an East Chicago man to death in connection with a body found in a lake in northwest Indiana Sunday afternoon, police said.

Christian Omar Mora was charged with murder and Adam Michael Martin, Nathaniel Jacob Ostapchuk and Casey Hall were charged with assisting a criminal in connection with the death investigation, according to Lake County, Indiana, court documents.

The men, ages 19 to 21, were taken into custody Monday.

Lake Station police said they received reports of a body floating in Grand Boulevard Lake at around noon Sunday. The Lake County, Indiana, coroner later identified the victim as Erik Lozano of East Chicago.

Police said Lozano had been the victim of a robbery in East Chicago, during which he was stabbed multiple times. Police said the robbers took his body and dumped it in Grand Boulevard Lake.
