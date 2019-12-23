4 charged after SUV with 3 children inside stolen in West Ridge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people have been charged after an SUV with three kids inside was stolen in the West Ridge neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.The children were found safe and reunited with their family, police said.A 49-year-old man left his 2018 Toyota Highlander running around 11:20 p.m. in the 3100-block of West Devon Avenue to pick up food from a Domino's Pizza, police said.Inside the vehicle were his three children, two daughters, ages four and 16, and his nine-year-old son, police said.Two suspects drove up in a 2011 black Toyota Camry when the passenger got out of the Camry and got inside the Highlander and fled with the kids still inside, police said.According to police, the Camry was possibly stolen earlier in the day from the 6300-block of North Maplewood Avenue.The car thief drove about four blocks across the Chicago border into Lincolnwood where police said he abandoned the SUV in the 3500-block of West Devon Avenue with the kids inside. The suspect was then picked up by his accomplices in the Camry, police said.No one was injured and the children were reunited with their father, police said.The stolen Camry was located at a gas station in the 4200-block of West Lawrence Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Four people in the car were taken into custody while the driver fled from the scene. police said.Steffy Lagunas, 19, Ralph Enriquez, 22, Kaily Lagunas, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were each charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to vehicles.Area North detectives are investigating and charges are pending.