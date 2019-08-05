4 Chicago residents killed in New Mexico rollover crash

VAUGHN, New Mexico -- Four Chicago residents were killed when their vehicle rolled over on a New Mexico highway.

A New Mexico State Police statement says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 54 near Vaughn around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the 2005 Nissan Armada crossed the center line before the vehicle swerved back into the southbound lane and rolled.

Police say six passengers were ejected while the driver remained in the vehicle.

Three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene in Guadalupe County, while a fourth died while being transported by helicopter to a hospital.

Authorities identified the victims as 41-year-old Fransisco Salazar, 17-year-old Daniel Salazar, 10-year-old Natalie Salazar, and 69-year-old Ramon Morales.

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman , both of Chicago, sustained undisclosed injuries and were transported to a hospital. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.
