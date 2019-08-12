4 children, 2 adults injured in car crash in Burnside

CHICAGO -- Six people were injured Sunday in a vehicle crash in Burnside on Chicago's South Side.

The crash happened about 6:10 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago fire officials.

Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and four children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, fire officials said. They are all listed as being in fair-to-serious condition.

