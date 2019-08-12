4 children, 1 adult injured in car crash in Burnside

CHICAGO -- Five people were injured Sunday in a four-vehicle crash in Burnside on the South Side.About 5:55 p.m., a GMC truck was driving south on Cottage Grove Avenue when it rear-ended a Dodge Caravan and a Dodge Journey in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said. The force from the crash caused the Dodge Caravan to lose control to crash into a Nissan Pathfinder traveling north on Cottage Grove Avenue.A 25-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 9-year-old girl, two 2-year-old boys and a 5-year-old boy were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, police said. They have all had their conditions stabilized.The driver of the GMC is in police custody.