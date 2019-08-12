4 children, 1 adult injured in car crash in Burnside

CHICAGO -- Five people were injured Sunday in a four-vehicle crash in Burnside on the South Side.

About 5:55 p.m., a GMC truck was driving south on Cottage Grove Avenue when it rear-ended a Dodge Caravan and a Dodge Journey in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said. The force from the crash caused the Dodge Caravan to lose control to crash into a Nissan Pathfinder traveling north on Cottage Grove Avenue.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 9-year-old girl, two 2-year-old boys and a 5-year-old boy were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, police said. They have all had their conditions stabilized.

The driver of the GMC is in police custody.

Copyright 2019 Sun-Times Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burnsidecar crashcar accidentchildren injuries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 shot during street party in Garfield Park
40 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
1 dead after car collides with semi on I-80
Girl, 8, shot at family gathering in Humboldt Park
Protesters say 'enough' to Chicago gun violence
Masked suspect incites panic after making threats at mall, police say
Show More
Lombard man accused of possessing bags of explosive materials
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
7-month-old dog recovering after being dragged behind truck
Equifax Data Breach: Avoid fake settlement claim scams
Man loses leg while changing tire on Houston freeway: Police
More TOP STORIES News