4 critically injured in Metra accident as Southwest Service train strikes vehicle on SW Side

A Metra train struck a car on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday evening, critically injuring 4 people.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were critically injured after a Metra train hit a vehicle on the Southwest Side Wednesday.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said two people are in grave condition, and two others were are in critical condition. The spokesperson said one of the victims was pinned under the train.

Metra SouthWest Service trail 833 struck a vehicle in Scottsdale Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m. The collision occurred near 87th Street and Pulaski, according to a Metra spokesperson.

Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said the train struck a vehicle on the tracks and then the vehicle struck a pedestrian nearby.
The train, which was scheduled to arrive at the Orland Park 179th Street station at 8:02 p.m., remains halted, Dahlstrom said.

Chicago police did not have additional details about the crash.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
