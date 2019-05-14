4 dead, 2 missing after midair floatplane collision in Alaska

Two float planes have collided in mid-air near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan. Five people were killed, 10 were hospitalized and one is still missing.

KETCHIKAN, Alaska -- Two float planes have collided in mid-air near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan. Four people were killed, 10 were hospitalized and two are still missing.

The Coast Guard says it plans to search through the night for the person who is missing.

Altogether 14 people were on board the planes-- mostly passengers from the cruise ship the Royal Princess.

The ship was on a trip from Vancouver to Anchorage.

The planes collided under unknown circumstances, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in an email to The Associated Press. Floatplanes have pontoons mounted under the fuselage so they can land on water.

Cindy Cicchetti said the ship captain announced that two planes were in an accident Monday. She said the ship is not leaving as scheduled and there weren't any details as to how the accident will affect the rest of the trip.

The NTSB is sending a crew from Washington DC to investigate.

Weather conditions in the area on Monday included high overcast skies with 9 mph (14 kph) southeast winds.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
