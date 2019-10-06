4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Kansas -- Authorities say four people have been killed in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.

KSHB-TV reports that someone entered the bar about 3:30 a.m. and opened fire. Nine people were shot and four were fatally wounded.

A description of the gunman was not provided. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 teen boys tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
1 killed, 1 hurt in West Rogers Park apartment shooting: police
Boy, 17, struck, killed by Red Line train at Granville
Police chase from northwest Indiana to Chicago ends in shootout
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny to partly cloudy, seasonable Sunday
Waukegan man accused of plowing SUV into crowd, killing man
Could London become a permanent home for the NFL?
Show More
Boy shot while riding in car with relatives on South Side
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Junkyard fire burns dozens of vehicles and house
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
Late-night weekend dining turns into Thai feast
More TOP STORIES News