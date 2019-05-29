4 dead, 8 wounded after truck rams church van Virginia

FORD, Va. -- Four people have been killed and eight others have been wounded in a crash in Virginia involving a church van.

News outlets report the van carrying 11 people was turning into a church parking lot off of U.S. 460 Tuesday night when it was hit by a pickup truck hauling metal.

A state police statement says the impact caused the van to flip several times and sent the truck off-road and into a guardrail.

Four of the van's passengers died at the scene. Its seven other passengers were hospitalized with severe injuries. The truck's driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

RELATED: Cary man, a major in the U.S. Army, and two of his children dead in car crash in Kentucky

Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved. Police say charges are pending. An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiatruck crashtruckscrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 24, shot, killed on while holding daughter, 2
LIVE RADAR: Rain continues Wednesday morning
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts
Chicago AccuWeather: Spotty showers Wednesday
Woman seriously injured in West Rogers Park hit-and-run
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $444M
Young father killed, 2 more wounded in shooting on The 606 on NW Side
Show More
Parents sue Lansing home daycare over death of their baby son
3 EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Chicago area Monday, NWS says
1 killed in police-involved shooting in South Chicago
Man, 67, shoots would-be robber in Avondale
$1M in loose change is left in TSA bins every year
More TOP STORIES News