4 killed after plane crashes, catches fire near Corona Airport, authorities say

CORONA, Calif. -- Four people were killed when a plane crashed near the Corona Airport and caught fire Wednesday, prompting a large response from local officials.

The aircraft crashed on the east side of the airport, according to the Corona Police Department. Officers responded to the incident around 12:11 p.m. and discovered the plane engulfed in flames which spread to nearby brush. Officials said the plane was carrying about 80 gallons of fuel.



Details on what led up to the crash or the condition of the people on board were not available.

The airport was closed as crews continued to assess the damage.

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
