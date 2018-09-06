U.S. & WORLD

Cincinnati bank shooting: 4 dead, including gunman; suspect was 'actively shooting innocent victims'

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

CINCINNATI --
Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting. Two other victims had gunshot wounds.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

Raw video of the scene where four people were killed, including the alleged gunman, during a bank shooting in downtown Cincinnati


Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the bank. The Fifth Third Bank building is located in the Fountain Square area of downtown in a busy shopping complex that houses popular ice cream, sandwich and pastry shops.

Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby. He said 3-4 officers engaged with the suspect. It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

The officers responded within seconds, Cranley said, adding that the shooting "could have been much, much worse." No officers were injured, Isaac said.


One of the victims died at the scene.

UC Health wrote on Twitter that the medical center had received four gunshot wound victims. Two of those victims are among the deceased, one is in critical condition and one is in serious condition.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
