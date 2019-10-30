4 students facing charges in alleged 'hazing incident' at Plainfield Central High School

PLANFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Four members of a south suburban juveniles are facing misdemeanor battery charges after an alleged "hazing incident" earlier this month at Plainfield Central High School, according to the Plainfield Police Department.Police said on October 17, the Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 informed them about the incident that occurred on campus. Police said all victims and suspects in the incident are juveniles.Parents said they received an email from school officials with limited information about the incident."I know that there was stuff going around," said Ernesto Munoz, a parent. "It did worry me."Police said the incident "does not meet the statutory definition on hazing," because it was not part of an induction process and no bodily harmed occurred.The Plainfield Police Department said unless they receive new information about their investigation, they don't plan to file any additional charges.A school disciplinary hearing for the students involved is pending.No further details about the incident were available.The Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 released a statement regarding the incident: