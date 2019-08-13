4 Gurnee homicide suspects in custody after high-speed chase into Chicago

Four suspects in a Gurnee homicide were taken into custody in the West Loop after a chase Tuesday morning. (Captured News)

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people wanted in connection with a homicide in Gurnee were taken into custody in Chicago after a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said they spotted the speeding vehicle on I-94 at Dempster Street and began pursuing it. The vehicle then crashed at the intersection of Randolph and Halsted streets in the West Loop.

Three men and a woman inside the car fled the crash but were taken into custody at about 2:04 a.m., police said.

The suspects were wanted in Gurnee in connection with a homicide on Grand Avenue right near Gurnee Mills and other shopping areas. Further details on the homicide were not immediately available.
