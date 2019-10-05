4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- Four men who are believed to be homeless were brutally attacked and killed Saturday in a New York City street rampage.

New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man remained in critical condition Saturday after also being struck with a long metal object that authorities recovered.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. as one assault was in progress in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.

A 24-year-old suspect is in custody but has yet to be charged, the detective said.

The victims apparently were asleep when they were attacked in three different locations. The first died of blunt trauma to the head. A second man was attacked nearby but survived. He was taken to New York Downtown Hospital in critical condition.

The other three victims, attacked about a block away, also died of trauma to the head.

The New York Post published photos of two of the victims under a white sheet, one slumped in a blood-spattered doorway. The other lay under a sheet on the sidewalk.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities were investigating the motive for the killings.
