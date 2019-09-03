4 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after power washer used in Marquette Park home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is reminding people to never use gas powered devices indoors after four people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning Monday on the Southwest Side.Authorities were called about 7:45 p.m. to a home in the 6600 block of South Albany Avenue in Marquette Park, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.Firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide within the home, and took four people, including two children, to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, the spokesman said. Someone within the home was operating a gas-powered power washer indoors.Multiple other people at the home refused medical treatment, the spokesman said. The scene was ventilated and cleared an hour later.The fire department initially said six people were taken to hospitals after a chemical reaction caused noxious fumes in the home.