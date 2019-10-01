4 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in West Town

CHICAGO -- Four people were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning Monday in West Town.

Fire officials responded to a building in the 2000 block of West Fulton Street after reports of high levels of carbon monoxide, Chicago fire officials said. A portable carbon monoxide monitor read initial levels above 1000ppm.

Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. One person was taken to the Rush University Medical Center and another to the University of Illinois in Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The building has since been evacuated, fire officials said.

Additional details were not made available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
