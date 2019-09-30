4 hurt when CTA bus hits tree on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown

CHICAGO -- At least four people were injured when a CTA bus crashed into a tree Monday on Lake Shore Drive near Uptown on the North Side.

The No. 147 Outer Drive Express bus was northbound on Lake Shore Drive about 2:15 p.m. when it hit a tree near Wilson Avenue, according to CTA spokesman Steve Mayberry.

Ambulance crews arrived to find eight people at the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. Three were taken to hospitals in fair-to-serious condition while one was taken in critical condition. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

The four other people at the scene refused medical treatment from paramedics, Merritt said.

Police did not immediately provide details about the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
