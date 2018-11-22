4 in critical condition, including child, after Park Manor crash

A vehicle crash left four people, including a child, seriously hurt Thursday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.At 3:12 a.m., first responders headed to a two-vehicle crash at 6903 S. Wabash Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department. Three adults and a child were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition.A woman and man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, and another woman and a child were taken to Stroger Hospital, CFD said.Details on the crash were not immediately released.