4 in custody after carjacking leads to crash, shots fired on Northwest Side

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people are in custody after a stolen minivan in a Belmont Central carjacking Saturday crashed in Cragin on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 11:47 p.m. a 34-year-old ride-sharing service driver had just dropped off a passenger when two males approached him in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue and took his 2015 Toyota Sienna at gunpoint.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby gas station captured the moment the Sienna crashed minutes later into two unoccupied parked cars in the 2400 block of North Lamon Avenue, police said.

"I heard a loud a noise, like a crash, rolling something and that's when I saw all the police cars, " said gas station attendant Mohmed Hisam.

Four people were inside the van, three men and one woman, police said. Their ages were not immediately known.

Two people were taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, at least one of the vehicle's occupants fired gunshots after the crash, but no one was hit.

Police said it was not immediately clear whom the person was shooting at.

All four people were taken into custody for questioning, police said.

The passenger being dropped off and the ride-share driver were not involved in the accident, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.
