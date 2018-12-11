4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place

Four people are in custody after a police chase that started in Coal City, Ill. ended in Chicago at McCormick Place Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The chase started around 1 a.m. after Coal City police spotted a Chrysler that had been reported stolen out of Naperville last Friday, police said. Police tried to stop the car when the driver attempted to ram the officer's squad car before taking off.

Other departments assisted and in Channahon, spike strips were deployed, which deflated one of the car's tires, police said. At times, Channahon police said the chase exceeded 90 miles-per-hour.

The car continued on I-55 and Illinois State Police joined the chase near Darien and followed the car into Chicago. The chase came to an end at a McCormick Place parking lot and four people were taken into custody and taken to Grundy County Jail, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries or crash.
