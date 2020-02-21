4 injured, 1 critically, after car hits pedestrians in West Loop, Chicago fire officials say

EMS pls one for car hitting pedestrians at Randolph and Halsted. Southeast corner. Four transports one pedestrian critical. Another serious. Others good. Plan now secure. Driver is bring transported. pic.twitter.com/u5AufMeCt8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 21, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured when pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the heart of the West Loop Friday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.The incident happened at the intersection of Randolph and Halsted shortly after 4:30 p.m.The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that one person was in critical condition, one person was in serious condition, and two other people were in good condition. They said the driver of the car that struck the pedestrians was among those transported to the hospital, but did not specify what condition the driver was in.The circumstances that led up to the vehicle striking the pedestrians were not immediately clear. It appeared the vehicle that struck them is a black SUV, that then crashed into a parked red sedan.No further details have been released about the circumstances, victims, or driver of the car.