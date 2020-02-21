4 injured, 1 critically, after SUV hits pedestrians in West Loop, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured when pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the heart of the West Loop Friday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Randolph and Halsted around 4:20 p.m. Fire officials said a black SUV struck the three pedestrians at a high rate of speed after running a red light.

The SUV then struck a parked red Mustang, which after being struck backed into another parked car, which backed into another parked car.

Two pedestrians were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition. The third victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in less serious condition. The driver was also taken to Stroger Hospital, fire officials said.

Fire officials said one other motorist was clipped, but refused medical treatment at the scene.



A witness inside Haymarket Pub & Brewery, at the corner where the crash occurred, said people immediately rushed to help.

"The managers of the bar came out and there was a woman who appeared to be, just the way she composed herself, it seemed she was a medical professional or something. She said, 'This guy is critical, this is number one, call the cops,'" said Jim Dore, witness.

Witnesses said there were about 10 people outside the Haymarket at the time of the crash, and that it could have been much worse.

No further details have been released. A Chicago police investigation is ongoing.
