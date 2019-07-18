4 injured, 1 critically, after porch shooting in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot while standing on a porch in Garfield Park on the West Side Thursday, Chicago police said.

According to police, the group was outside around 12:15 a.m. in the 3400-block of West Fulton Boulevard when an unidentified person emerged from a gangway and fired shots at them.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another woman, 30, was shot in the chest police say and a 32-year-old woman was shot in the left arm and leg. Both women were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police said a 42-year-old man was shot in the hand and also taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
