4 injured, 3 critically, after Aurora crash involving suspected thief

By
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were injured, three critically, after a crash involving a suspect in a theft in Aurora Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to a reported theft in progress at about 10:20 p.m. at a Walmart in the 2900-block of Kirk Road. On their way they spotted a speeding vehicle that matched the description of the possible thief.

Officers tried following the vehicle, but lost it a short time later. About two minutes later, police said they were notified that the car had crashed into another vehicle with three people inside at the intersection of Aurora Avenue and Sullivan Road.

Two people were airlifted to a hospital in extremely critical condition and a third person was transported in serious condition to an Aurora hospital, police said. The suspect was transported to an Aurora hospital and later airlifted to another hospital, police said.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to assist with the investigation.
