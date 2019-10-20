4 injured after Chicago police cruiser, ambulance collide on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police cruiser and an ambulance collided after responding to a call of a shooting on the West Side Saturday night.

The police officers and paramedics were headed to a call of a shooting on West Flournoy when the crash occurred in the 3400 block of West Harrison at around 10:15 p.m. The ambulance flipped on its side.

Two paramedics and two officers sustained injuries in the crash, but they're not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
