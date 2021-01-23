4 people suffer minor injuries, 25 evacuated after CTA Blue Line train rail switching error

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people suffered minor injuries after a CTA Blue Line train had a rail switching error Saturday morning near Montrose Avenue.The southbound CTA Blue Line train about 1:50 a.m. in the 4600-block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said. About 25 passengers were evacuated from the train, police said.Four adults were transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital for observation and listed in good condition, police said.The incident was the result of a rail switching error that derailed the first car of the train, police said.All service between Harlem and Addison stations was suspended for about an hour while crews worked to get the train back on the tracks.Southbound traffic on the Kennedy Expressway was initially rerouted to Wilson Avenue but all lanes were reopened by 3:25 a.m., police said.CTA Spokesperson Brian Steele clarified Sunday morning that an earlier report of a "train derailment" was inaccurate as the front wheels went onto the wrong set of tracks, but the back wheels stayed on the correct set.