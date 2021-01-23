train derailment

4 people suffer minor injuries, 25 evacuated after CTA Blue Line train derailed

CHICAGO -- Four people suffered minor injuries after a CTA Blue Line train derailed Saturday morning near Montrose Avenue.

The southbound CTA Blue Line train derailed about 1:50 a.m. in the 4600-block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said. About 25 passengers were evacuated from the train, police said.

Four adults were transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital for observation and listed in good condition, police said.

The incident was the result of a rail switching error that derailed the first car of the train, police said.

All service between Harlem and Addison stations was suspended for about an hour while crews worked to get the train back on the tracks.

Southbound traffic on the Kennedy Expressway was initially rerouted to Wilson Avenue but all lanes were reopened by 3:25 a.m., police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoirving parktrain derailmenttrainscta
TRAIN DERAILMENT
Gary train derailment cleanup stretches into 2nd day
Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire
Service resumes after CTA train derailment on North Side
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago indoor dining expected to return starting Saturday
'Our residents are afraid': City leaders seek solutions for carjacking surge
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Chicago Bears surprise nurses, thank them for COVID efforts
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Pandemic isolation played role in teen's suicide, family warns
Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, snow late Saturday
Show More
Potential snowstorm on horizon
Chicago's Shedd Penguins famous for their field trips
CPS parents weigh in on teachers' push to remain remote
Why this 19th Century whaling song is topping charts
Woman from Pilsen helps feed people in need on the West Side
More TOP STORIES News