4 injured after fire engulfs house in Calumet Heights, CFD officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including a firefighter, are injured after a house fire on the South Side Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

CFD officials said the fire erupted near 87th and South Constance in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Three people had to be rescued by firefighters. One firefighter was also hurt.

All four were taken to a hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Chicago fire officials haven't yet disclosed what caused the fire.

No other details are known at this time.
